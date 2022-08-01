House was not inn

MY thanks goes to Terry Allsop who got in touch with me about last week’s Hidden Henley featuring Day’s Cottage in Ewelme. I’d suggested that it perhaps was once an inn but this was not the case.

After seeking advice from Carol Sawbridge, of the Ewelme Society, Terry writes: “On the right-hand side of Day’s Cottage is what originally was the Greyhound until it closed in the Eighties.

“There is a possibility that there was another licensed premises in The Street but in fact it is adjacent to the Greyhound, on the right hand side, and is now named Old Coach House. It was a ‘beer house’, the original name being the Coach & Horses, which comprised two cottages and a forge.”