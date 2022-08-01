Hidden Henley

OUTSIDE number 21 Market Place are all that is left of once prominent transport rails used to move materials across the pavement and into and out of the manufacturing premises behind the door.

Over the years this has been Lovibonds and earlier Ives Brothers breweries and before that several other businesses including a bakery.

Around 20 years ago there were reports that the rails were still used very occasionally with some sort of small wagon riding on them before the gaps were filled in and the area tidied.

Does any reader remember working here and using this unusual form of transport?