Tuesday, 09 August 2022

Hidden Henley

AN impressive sight awaits walkers taking the public footpaths and bridleways from Greys Court towards Highmoor past Bromsden Farm.

This large sculpture shows a sword-wielding knight on horseback with his steed rearing up. It’s on private land but can easily be seen from the bridleway.

The owners seem to have found it necessary to include a sign asking people not to climb on the statue since it’s made of fibreglass.

This makes me wonder if it was once something to do with film-making since other props from the industry can be found a short distance away at Highmoor.

