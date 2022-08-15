Monday, 15 August 2022

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

JEREMY GAUNT, a member of Henley Rotary Club, has provided the subject this week and it’s close to his heart.

He says: “I was walking past the Rotary garden in Mill Meadows the other day and thought it might make a good item for Hidden Henley.

“The garden was established by the Henley Rotary clubs for the mew millennium in 2000.

“The benches are dedicated to past members or partners of members.

“The stone, which depicts the Rotary wheel emblem, was positioned by Maurice Robins, a Henley Rotary Club member and local building contractor.”

