Hidden Henley

THE old public telephone box in Rotherfield Greys has now been successfully repurposed.

It is one of thousands of kiosks across the country which were no longer needed with the advent of the mobile so were sold by BT to local communities for a nominal fee.

Many have been converted into defibrillator containers, community libraries and, as in this case, art galleries and local information centres.

Thanks to the efforts of the parish council and volunteers, it has been restored to a high standard.

