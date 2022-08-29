Monday, 29 August 2022

Hidden Henley

THE Friends Meeting House at Northfield End in Henley has two date plaques which need a moment to decipher. They seem to reveal 1668 and 1894 on each side of the front door of this fine building.

Formed during the aftermath of the Civil War, which may explain the earlier date, the Quakers beliefs include peace, equality and truth.

True to their ideals, the society meetings here have no programme or leader. They start when the first person enters the room and the participants then worship in silence until someone is moved to speak.

There is also a “peaceful garden”, which is occasionally open to the public.

Despite research, I am unable to find out what significance the date of 1894 has. Does a well-informed reader know?

