Woman’s tombola in aid of sick neighbour

THE neighbour of a man suffering from a rare form of cancer is holding a tombola to raise money towards his treatment.

Nick Dipper, 51, from Highmoor, has cancer of the pharynx, which connects the back of the nose to the back of the mouth, and his only hope is immunotherapy treatment not available on the NHS.

He needs to make £140,000 to pay for the treatment, which will improve his chances of survival.

His neighbour Linda Parks will run the tombola at Moss End Garden Village in Bracknell on Monday.

Mrs Parks, who lives next door to Mr Dipper and his wife Lisa and often looks after their twin sons Ezra and Ely, said: “They are my neighbours and the boys are like my grandchildren.

“If they need anything at any time I’m there for them and so are they for me.”

Mr Dipper hopes to undergo treatment which will help his body’s immune system recognise and attack cancer cells.

He has had a series of injections at the Spire Dunedin Hospital in Reading and had a second round of treatment in Germany last week.

He is also following a strict plant-based diet to increase his weight with no refined sugar or processed foods. He currently weighs 9st, having hit a low of 7.5st earlier this year.

An online appeal has so far raised more than £90,000, while readers of the Henley Standard have donated more than £2,300 in cash and cheques.

Other supporters are running fund-raisers, including bake sales and charity events.

Family friend Ricky Zamir drove a convertible Peugeot from Birmingham to Benidorm to raise funds.

You can donate by sending cash or a cheque to the Henley Standard offices at 1 Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD or online as follows:

www.gofundme.com/

team-dipper-needs-you

www.justgiving.com/

crowdfundingteamdipper

paypal.me/teamdipper