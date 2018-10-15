Antelopes and Bears undefeated at home Thames Valley tournament

HENLEY hosted the first of the U8 Thames Valley mini tournaments last Sunday where 19 teams from seven clubs came together for a morning of short five-a-side matches.

More than 100 boys and girls participated in the matches, including 20 Years 2 and 3 from Henley Hockey Club, who formed four teams.

U8 lead coach and tournament organiser, Kat Green, said: “For many of the children this was the first time they have played competitive fixtures and they did brilliantly.

“They all showed fantastic attitude both on and off the pitch and I couldn’t have been more proud. Well done to the Antelopes and the Bears, both winning all five of their matches.”

Players of the tournament went to Toby Lane (Antelopes), Frances Sadler (Cheetahs), Isla Walsh Smith (Bears) and Piper Rey (Dolphins).