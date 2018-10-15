Harrow hit back to inflict first defeat of season

HENLEY LADIES 1sts’ winning start to the season came to an end at Harrow 1sts last Saturday after the amber and blues let a two goal first-half lead slip away in the second half to eventually come out on the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline.

The first half started well with the majority of the possession with the visitors. The opening goal came after Henley showed a lot of patience and broke down the defence with a good pass from the bass line by Keira Holloran for Lettice Cary to slot the ball past the keeper.

Henley went 2-0 up after Charlotte Cockerton scored from a short corner routine.

The second half started with a Harrow goal from a straight strike short corner. After this Henley struggled to get back to form and play their own game as the home side dominated proceedings.

Two Harrow goals came in quick succession after a green and a yellow card were given to each side when play was broken down.

Elizabeth Hunt was awarded the player of the match for Henley after her hard work in the midfield line.

HENLEY Ladies 2nds ran out comfortable winners against Oxford Hawks Ladies 4ths at Jubilee Park last Saturday.

The hosts took the game to the visitors in the early stages and took an early lead with a well-worked goal through good interlinking play between Becky Barry, Ruth Nutt and Ali Jean ending with the ball at the stick of an in-form and player-of-the-match Taminah Brown who calmly rounded the keeper before firing home.

Henley defended well and worked hard as a unit to keep the pressure away from first half goalkeeper Robyn Horan who pulled off several good saves.

With a quick counter attack Henley found themselves again in a one-on-one situation with Brown keeping her cool to put the home side 2-0 up. Soon after the visitors pulled a goal back.

Henley started the second half with Nicky Hardy in goal and were soon on the attack once again. This time good passing between Barry and Nutt found the ball at the stick of captain Buckham-Hedges who calmly played the ball round the keeper into the bottom corner of the goal.

The hosts played well throughout the second half, but with a couple of injuries were yet again put under the cosh and needed to work as a team to withhold pressure from the Hawks with Hardy pulling off several good saves.

To make the three points secure Pippi Heath received the ball at the top of the D and shot with power and accuracy to beat the oncoming defenders and keeper to make it 4-1.