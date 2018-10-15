Pressure pays off as Woolfrey fires home late equalising goal

HENLEY 1sts slipped to a heavy league defeat in Battersea last Saturday where they went down 7-3 to hosts London Wayfarers.

As the rain poured throughout the afternoon, Henley got off to the perfect start, with Luke Gupta playing Ed Foster through on goal who beat the keeper to put the visitors ahead.

London Wayfarers bounced straight back, answering with two quick-fire goals, appearing to get to grips with the pace of the game slightly better than the visitors.

In what was turning out to be an entertaining end to end opening 25 minutes, Henley equalised through a spectacular Rhys Joyce strike. Unfortunately for Henley, the game did not remain level for long, with three swift counter-attacks for the home side resulting in three more goals before half-time.

Earley in the second half Henley pulled a goal back through a Tom Walter drag flick into the top corner. The fightback was short lived, as the Wayfarers proceeded to put two more goals past the Henley defence to complete the 7-3 score line.

HENLEY 2nds scored 10 minutes from time to earn a point from their home match with Harrow 1sts at Jubilee Park.

Playing their first home match of the season the hosts set about their task strongly in the first 20 minutes with much of the possession and territory.

Despite dominating it was the visitors, with one of the few chances they created in the first half, who took the lead.

In the second half a well worked corner routine resulted in a tidy finish from Measures to make it 1-1.

With 20 minutes remaining a scuffle in the Henley D led to a yellow card for one of the Harrow strikers. Play continued until a number of people realised the sin binned player had returned back to the playing field moments after being sent off. This escalated proceedings and impacted the umpire’s span of control. Another card for Harrow followed, which meant it was 11 versus nine for a short period of time.

Against the run of play Harrow took the lead for a second time. Waves of pressure from Henley forced an equaliser from Woolfrey with 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

The game started to stretch a little as both sides looked for the winner but in the end the final whistle went to leave each side with a point each.

Henley 2nds: D Bowyer, R Woolfrey, J Measures, D Herbert, M Herbert, B Smith, E Hughes-Burne, T Herbert, J Moore, G Joseph, T Bodeker, J Hughes-Burne.

HENLEY 3rds went down to a heavy MBBO Division 3 defeat at Tring on RAF Halton’s pitch.

Tring, who had been placed in this division following an amalgamation of clubs, started brightly and throughout the game broke quickly and spread the ball well. The hosts took early shots from the top of the D, shots struck hard finding corners or a Tring player working off the far post. Even the mishits and topped balls were finding a way through.

Midway through the first half it was 3-0 to the hosts. Draycott pulled a goal back for Henley from a short corner. A push out by Draycott was stopped by Austin, passed by Roberts to Draycott who fired home. Tring scored once more to make it 4-1 at half-time.

In the second half Henley started brightly. A push out by Draycott was stopped by Austin before Roberts fired home through the goalkeeper’s legs to make it 4-2.

Henley goalkeeper Rechner kept shots out and made important saves while Austin distributed well from the back and interworked effectively with Roberts at right back. Price and Draycott were industrious in the middle but suffered from some tough tackling while Cottam drove at pace into the D.

J Herbert filled in left back and battled and tackled hard and was a good outlet with the assistance of Marshall while the youth players continued to umpire helped by intelligent support and effort from Barrass. However, the hosts went on to score four goals to wrap up a convincing win

HENLEY 4ths bounced back from a disappointing result last week to thrash a newly promoted Witney side 5-1 at Jubilee Park.

Minutes into the game Ed Newbold opened his account for the season, smashing in from a short corner, resulting from some good skill from Elliot Fielder on the right wing. Moments later he thought he had doubled his tally once again finishing well from a short corner but the goal was disallowed.

Trying to regain momentum in the game Witney started a flurry of relentless attacks but the Henley defence remained strong helped by some fine saves from Mike Cordrey in goal.

This fine defensive shift paid off as Henley broke down the other end and Guy Harmer finished off a quick Henley move.

In the second half Liam Peachey provided a through ball to Harmer who coolly chipped the onrushing keeper to score his second of the game and put the home side firmly in the ascendancy.

After Witney nicked a lucky goal to claw it back to 3-1, Elliot Fielder finally put the game to bed with two crisp finishes to confirm the hosts’ first points of the season. On top of the strong performances from the goal scorers, Adam Warner and man-of-the-match Danny Austin played well at the heart of defence.

Henley 4ths: Mike Cordrey, Jonathan Williams, Adam Warner, Danny Austin, Ed Newbold, Simon Taylor, Dino Cheesman, Guy Harmer, Elliot Fielder, Ewan Watkins, Liam Peachey, Neill Emmett.

HENLEY 5ths crashed to a 3-0 defeat at home to Sonning 6ths in their third league match of the season.

The game started at a pace with both sides making full use of the space on the pitch. Making his debut appearance in an amber top, Ben Williams played left half helping to advance the ball up into the opposition’s half.

Toby Phillips and Will Bonser also made their first appearances in the team having added some useful additional youthful pace to proceedings.

Despite managing a few useful crosses into the Sonning D, Henley’s first goal was proving elusive and it was a swift counter-offensive from Sonning and deflection off a stick sneaking into the goal that enabled Sonning to take the lead.

Henley midfielder Henry Davis worked hard receiving and distributing the ball out to the wings and fast charges down the left and right by David Corke and Matt Carter presented some great opportunities, but still Henley’s goal was not forthcoming and Sonning scored a second just before half-time.

Henley maintained a strong second half and a penalty corner was won against Sonning. Carter made a fast push-out and with an accurate shot on goal, Jamie Furness was unfortunate not to score for the home team. Henley’s defence managed to hold off most of Sonning’s advances but a sudden break from the visitors brought them their third goal.

Henley kept up the pressure until the final minutes of the game and some advances up the left wing by Fergus Heggie brought some promise but no goals.

Henley 5ths: Tom Grocock, Jon Grocock, Nick Shuttleworth, Martyn Watkins, Piers Edgell, Henry Davis, David Corke, Matt Carter, Jamie Furness, Ben Williams, Toby Phillips, Will Bonser, Fergus Heggie.