Patience proves key as amber and blues put on a five-star display

HENLEY LADIES 1sts eased to a comfortable 5-0 home win against Eastcote Ladies 1sts last Saturday.

From the first whistle the amber and blues started much the better side with composure across all areas of the pitch. A few counterattack opportunities were not converted or upgraded early in the game and this led to it taking a while for Henley to get the upper hand.

Patience was key and pressure on Eastcote’s backline was awarded with a handful of short corners. A deflected corner fell kindly to Kiera Halloran who poached the ball into the goal to put Henley 1-0 up after 17 minutes.

Eastcote battled back to try and bring the score level before the break but Henley’s Kat Green made good interceptions to prevent the hosts from entering the D.

Henley struggled to rebuild the momentum gained in the first half and some sloppy passing early on put the home side under unnecessary pressure. Elizabeth Hunt showed her class and composure in midfield linking up well with the forwards and being awarded with a short corner. Jem Mackie showed skill in getting the ball past a packed D to put the hosts 2-0 up.

Henley grew from strength to strength and showed elements of good play across the pitch as clean transfers and pinpoint accuracy from Green and Herbert picked apart a nervous Eastcote defence.

A strike from Herbert on a short corner and deflection from Georgie Metcalfe sent the home side into a comfortable lead. Henley went 4-0 up soon after when an interception from Metcalfe’s rebounded shot fell to oncoming Halloran who calmly slotted the ball in the back of the net.

Mackie wrapped up the scoring with a reverse stick shot giving the keeper no chance.

HENLEY Ladies 2nds, who fielded 11 players with no substitutes in a side containing captain Emma Hedges who was suffering from an injury, pulled off an impressive win at Banbury 2nds. Henley took time to settle as Banbury capitalised with a sudden break to go 1-0 up.

Not to be fazed by the early goal Henley started to communicate more, focusing on implementing the routines developed in training.

A number of free hits saw the ball transferred through the defence from Juliette Cottam and Karen Walker to Gracie Newbold which led to a number of successful attacks down the right wing. Sophy Rogers and Becky Barry worked flawlessly together to eliminate the Banbury defence, securing a number of short corners. Despite unsuccessful attempts, a goal eventually came from Ella Shute after a scramble with the Banbury goalkeeper.

Henley started the second half strong, dominating possession and displaying well-drilled routines that saw attack after attack on the opposition’s defence, with good linking play between Cottam and Pippi Heath.

A goal from Rogers put Henley 2-1 ahead and, despite her injury, Hedges secured the final goal of the game to complete the scoreline.