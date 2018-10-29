Olympic medallists reunite to play a round at Harpsden

THIS month marks the 30th anniversary since the Great Britain hockey team won the gold medal at the Seoul Olympics.

To mark the occasion the captain of the team, Henley-based Richard Dodds arranged for as many of the squad as possible to meet at Henley Golf Club along with the bronze winning team of 1984 in Los Angeles to remember their achievements and to play a round of golf on the Harpsden course.

Dodds, a good 12 handicapper and member at Henley Golf Club, made the arrangements although they couldn’t get all the gold winning side together.

Nine of the players and their three of their wives from the gold winning team in Seoul attended and played a round at Henley where Dodds and his wife Clare, the present ladies’ champion at the Harpsden golf club, are members.

After the golf the team and supporters joined others for a celebration dinner at Leander Club where 19 of the 22 players involved in the 1984 and 1988 Olympics teams attended with their wives and partners along with their coach David Whitaker and assistant manager Bernie Cotton. Sadly their manager Roger Self died last year but his wife Hilary and their five children were able to attend.

Also in attendance was the BBC sports commentator Barry Davies who spoke at the dinner.