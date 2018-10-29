Amber and blues are downed by Hawks late double

HENLEY 2nds lost out in their top-of-the-table South League MBB&O Division 1 home clash against Oxford Hawks 3rds last Saturday.

Both teams have started the season well, with Oxford Hawks leading the way and riding high at the top of the table.

Henley have started poorly in recent weeks but it was they who started the better, flying out of the blocks and placing Hawks under sustained pressure straight from the push-back.

This pressure failed to turn into goals and chances were created and spurned. The game started to turn after 10 minutes as gaining possession with penetration the Hawks broke into the Henley D and, after a slight scramble, managed to get a scuffed shot away. With his view blocked, the ball spinning and his feet seemingly stuck to the artificial pitch, the ball rolled past Bowyer and into the goal to give the Hawks the lead.

With their tail feathers up the Hawks continued to apply pressure. After another quick break they drove into the D and struck the ball at goal. Taking a deflection, the ball ballooned up and bounded over the line to make it 2-0.

Last year’s Henley side would have folded, but with some new blood, namely Ed Hughes-Burne running the midfield and a new management regime, this side is no pushover.

With the other Hughes-Burne brother securing a goal for Henley the game was far from over. Measures was unfortunate from a short corner strike while Mike Woolfrey also went close. A short corner flick from Slay, deflected up and looked to be heading wide until a Henley stick appeared from nowhere to divert the ball over the line to make it 2-2.

Oxford Hawks were continuing to create good chances but Henley left-back James Moore cleared several off the line to deny the visitors.

However, Henley’s luck was not to last, with errors from the back gifting Hawks two late goals to take the win and the three points.

Henley 2nds: D Bowyer, J Measures, D Herbert, T Herbert, E Hughes-Burne, J Moore, J Forrester, R Woolfrey, J Hughes-Burne, J Rechner, A Slay.