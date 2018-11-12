Amber and blues hit back to down Oxford Hawks

HENLEY Ladies 1sts ran out winners in their Division 3A clash at top-of-the-table Oxford Hawks Ladies 2nds last Saturday.

The game started with intense pace as Oxford pressured Henley’s defence leaving little time or space for Henley to attack while the visitors’ forward line did well to keep the ball in Oxfords defence half. However, a quick break from Oxford allowed them to drive the ball into their attacking D and score the opening goal.

This lead did not last long as Henley’s fitness levels began to tire Oxford Hawks and the visitors’ determination to show their class paid off. The amber and blues’ defence stopped further Oxford attacks with Henley’s goalkeeper and player-of-the-match Hannah Lavish making multiple saves to prevent a further lead.

Henley’s defence patiently played the ball out of the back and allowed them to make their first threat on the attack resulting in a penalty corner. The ball was slipped across the top of the D to Rachel Herbert allowing her to strike the ball into the net to equalise.

Henley continued to pressure Oxford with Kat Green making several composed tackles in the hosts’ attacking D denying them of further attempts to score. Patience and composure paid off against a frustrated Oxford Hawks.

Henley’s Louisa England made an attack going past several Oxford players before netting the ball as the Hawks keeper was unable to respond to the challenge.

Henley worked hard as a team to keep their 2-1 lead for the remaining minutes of the game as Oxford desperately tried to defend their unbeaten streak. Despite several attempts to break Henley’s form Oxford were unsuccessful as Henley secured all three points.

HENLEY Ladies 2nds triumphed 2-1 away at Thame Ladies. Following an even opening start to the match Sophy Rogers fired the amber and blues ahead after 10 minutes.

As half time approached, Thame were putting pressure on the visitors’ defence but Henley held firm to take their narrow lead into the interval.

In the second half, both teams started brightly but after 15 minutes, Ali Jean netted the visitors second of the game. The hosts rallied and pulled a goal back five minutes from time.

HENLEY Ladies 3rds crashed to a 6-2 defeat against visiting side Reading University at Jubilee Park.

The first half began with strong attacking play from both teams as both goal keepers were kept busy with play going from end to end with numerous attacks on goal and short corners.

Reading Univesity took the lead after 10 minutes before Henley hit back with both Jess Stevens and Rosie Wilkinson having several strong runs on goal.

Henley’s goalkeeper was strong under intense pressure and a good run forward by Wendy McLoughlin was intercepted and sent straight back towards the home goal before eventually being cleared by Meg Hearn and Rosie Kemp.

Just before half-time the University side doubled their lead before Hearn, working hard in midfield, created a chance for the hosts following an interception.

In the second half Henley pulled a goal back through Wilkinson before Sarah Evans equalised for the hosts soon after.

However, the University side then had the better of play as they rattled in four further goals without reply.

Henley Ladies 3rds: Charlotte Irving, Sarah Evans, Wendy McLoughlin, Jess Stevens, Rosie Wilkinson, Sharn Haasbroek, Viv Whitaker, Esher Garcia, Rhea Simister, Rosie Kemp, Megan Parker, Tia Wilson, Meg Hearn.