Cooper in fine form as Bears beat allcomers

THIS month’s Thames Valley Mini tournaments for Henley U8s saw a year 2 team hosted by Phoenix and Ranelagh and three year 3 teams travel to Sonning for their respective competitions.

Seren Quinn, Summer Sharkey, Neve Van Blerk and Edward Cary made impressive debuts for Henley in the year 2 tournament. The team, which also included Millie Green, Verity and Piper Rey, grew in confidence with each game. Following two close 1-0 losses Henley drew their next two games 2-2. In the final game Henley triumphed 2-0 with Cary named player-of-the-tournament.

At Sonning’s tournament, the Henley Antelopes won three, drew one and lost one of their games. The team produced some impressive displays with Anna de Felice strong in defence. Toby Lane’s influence on play was felt whenever he was on the pitch while Noah Cottam drove forward though the heart of the opposition supported by Georgie Grocock who was strong and composed in midfield. Goals were scored throughout the team, allowing Sophia Cunliffe to lead the Antelopes with their signature goal celebration. Player-of-the tournament was Sophie Broom who attacked well and was calm under pressure.

The Cheetahs, made up of Will Harding, Bridget Ashby, Annabel Marshall, Frances Sadler, Bella Van der Mark and Freya Hillman, found themselves in a particularly strong pool of teams. They conducted themselves admirably and despite losing each of their games showed determination throughout the morning with Bridge Ashby being named player-of-the-tournament.

The Bears team of Avila Cooper, Lottie Cotton, Albie Tomlinson, Emma Jean-Jean and Isla Walsh Smith maintained their undefeated status, winning all five games. Cooper was named player-of-the-tournament.