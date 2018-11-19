Green’s brace puts side top of the table

HENLEY Ladies 1sts fine form continued last Saturday as they ran out 3-1 winners away at top-of-the-table West Hampstead to end the home side’s unbeaten record.

The visitors started the game on the front foot, crafting several opportunities, but failed to add the finishing touch to several attacking moves.

A run of short corners saw Henley keep West Hampstead under the cosh and the visitors took the lead when Kat Green’s fierce hit deflected its way into the goal.

The run up to half time saw Henley continue to apply pressure, and while limiting the opposition to a small handful of chances, were unable to extend their lead.

West Hampstead started the second half with good intent, winning a short corner in the opening 30 seconds. Eventually the intense pressure broke the stubborn Henley defence and a short corner was converted to level the scores.

This goal swung the game wide open and had Henley on the back foot for the next 10 minutes. However, Henley managed to regain their composure and they were able to resume dictating the game.

Some pinpoint passes from Chloe Nelson down the right-hand side and good support play from Jem Mackie enabled the team to link up play well, transitioning the ball from defence through to attack.

The forwards had a spell of good chances, particularly captain Georgie Metcalfe, who, following a couple of misses, was eventually able to hit a sweet strike into the bottom corner to put Henley back in front.

While most teams would look to protect a one goal lead against a top of the table side, Henley continued to attack and dominated possession, and were rewarded for this when another short corner fell to Green who coolly dispatched her second of the game.

Henley managed the rest of the game well and did not allow West Hampstead any sight of a comeback. The win puts Henley joint top of the table with Oxford Hawks.

HENLEY Ladies 2nds continued to show winning form with a 2-0 triumph at home against Wycombe Ladies 2nds.

The squad was strengthend this week by newcomers Alex Lane and Rebecca Lalanne and the first half was frustrating with possession shared evenly between the two sides and neither team able to convert their chances.

Henley’s break came in the second half with Ali Jean-Jean scoring from a short corner.

The hosts then started to play some good hockey and opened up the field, quickened their ball pace and showed good passing play. The home defence stayed tight to put a stop to any Wycombe attacks including two short corners.

In the final 15 minutes, following waves of attacking play, Emma Hedges sneaked the ball into the goal from the back line to complete the scoring and keep Henley top of the table.