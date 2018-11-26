Hughes-Burn puts in man-of-the-match display to sink visitors

HENLEY 1sts’ disappointing Premier Division 1 season continued with a 6-2 defeat away at county rivals Banbury last Saturday.

With only one win under their belts this season, Henley started well and took the lead through Alex Land after just five minutes. Land coolly rounded the keeper to score from a tight angle for the visitors.

However, following an even 20 minutes, the match fell apart for the visitors. A goal from a short corner preceded a further three goals in a five minute period, leaving Henley with a mountain to climb as they trailed 4-1 at half time.

A stronger showing in the second half saw Henley win a flick at the beginning of the half. Although the flick was missed, the intent of the visitors was evident. A number of strong attacks almost brought Henley some joy but a Banbury breakaway goal put any hopes of a revival to rest.

Although Henley did manage to grab a consolation goal through Chris Green, a further Banbury goal meant that the visitors finished 6-2 down and another game without a win, leaving them at the foot of the table. Matt Riches was named Henley’s man-of-the-match.

HENLEY 2nds secured all three points from their home clash with Ramgarhia 1sts at Jubilee Park.

The hosts started well but found themselves 1-0 down against the run of play following a converted penalty flick from the visitors.

Henley kept up the pressure on the visitors and soon had their own penalty flick chance to level the match. Captain Richard Woolfrey stepped up to the spot, with the chance of reaching the long awaited personal milestone of 200 league goals for the club, but the Ramgarhia keeper made a good save.

Henley continued to dominate and pressure the visitors’ goal. The hosts were soon rewarded for their efforts when a short corner was converted into the left corner by Nicolas Jean-Jean.

The run of play continued to flow in the home side’s favour and another short corner soon followed, this time scored by Jody Measures to make it 2-1.

Henley increased their lead further from open play. Soon after Richard Woolfrey received the ball at the top of the D and rocketed it into the far corner for his 200th goal for the amber and blues. Another successfully converted short corner from Jean-Jean, his second of the game, made it 4-1.

From the beginning of the second half, the intensity increased with aggressive tackles flying in from both sides. With the match becoming increasingly fiery, the umpires had no choice but to issue several green cards. Henley regained their cool and soon added to their lead after some good baseline work from Measures for his second of the game.

With Henley 5-1 up and 15 minutes left to play, the home side let their foot off the pedal and Ramgarhia soon took their chances. After some scrappy play in the D, the opposition slotted into the back of the home goal. This was quickly followed by a third away goal from a short corner at the post. Ed Hughes-Burne was named man-of-the-match for the hosts for his dominant display in midfield.

HENLEY 4ths got back to winning ways with an emphatic 5-1 home win against Newbury and Thatcham 6ths.

The hosts’ strong start was rewarded with an early goal, Ed Newbold smashing in a short corner after Tim Cima was fouled in the box.

Moments later the hosts went 2-0 up with a goal straight off of the training ground. Good work down the right from Max Hems and Lawrence Marshall set up Tim Cima who squared to Ewan Watkins, who with the keeper beaten, deflected the cross into the top corner.

Early in the second half, Neil Emmett converted after having his first shot, a sliding deflection, saved by the keeper. At 3-0 up Henley’s fine performance was further consolidated as Watkins tapped in his second of the game, and Ian Rechner finished off another good Henley move to make it 5-0. Newbury scored a late consolation goal in the final minutes of the match.

HENLEY 5ths were held to a 2-2 draw away at Amersham and Chalfont 5ths after the hosts scored the equalising goal 10 minutes from time.

Second-placed Amersham took an early lead, catching Henley off-guard. Henley then settled into a more composed game and, despite a series of short corners, the visiting defence managed to keep the Amersham forwards at bay as goalkeeper Tom Grocock pulled off several good saves.

Making some good clearances through to the midfield, Henley advanced the game up in to Amersham’s half and Colts’ Toby Phillips, Henry Davis, Louis Poundall, Fergus Heggie and Eddie Williams worked hard to create opportunities in the forward line.

Good play down the left wing saw the ball passed to Ben Williams who fed it towards the penalty spot where striker Jamie Furness was able to turn and flick the ball in to the goal in between the keeper’s pads to equalise.

Henley stepped up the pressure and more good play down the left saw the ball once again inside Amersham’s 25 yard line. Bringing the ball into the D, Louis Poundall drew the opposition defence, who once again left man-of-the-match Furness unmarked in the D. Poundall made a pass across to Furness, who with plenty of time to play hit a shot past the keeper in to the top right of the goal to put Henley 2-1 up.

Amersham stepped up their game and made some strong challenges. A long ball from the Amersham midfield allowed a forward to make a clear break but Henley’s goalkeeper stepped out to the top of the D, forcing the forward wide and resulting in him losing control of the ball, taking it out of play. Amersham made a couple of similar challenges but Henley were swift to block these and deny them their equaliser. It was only in the final 10 minutes of the game that Amersham were able again to advance in to the D and score their equalising goal.