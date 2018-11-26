Cary wraps up scoring as amber and blues continue to climb league table

HENLEY Ladies 1sts moved up to second place in Division 3A after beating Southgate Ladies 2nds 4-1 at Jubilee Park last Saturday.

The hosts started well putting pressure on Southgate and winning the ball to drive at the goal to get an early shot in.

Henley took the lead when, after winning a short corner, Emma Walker deflected the ball into the goal.

Southgate fought back and came at Henley hard but the hosts managed to keep them out of their D and in doing so creating more attacking moves of their own.

The visitors won a quick turnover and a Southgate player managed to run half the pitch with the ball before scoring an equalising goal.

Henley started the second half well with Louisa Lynch scoring two early goals to put the hosts 3-1 up.

Good attacking play from captain and player-of-the-match Georgie Metcalfe saw her win a short corner which Lettie Cary managed to deflect in to make it 4-1.

Southgate continued to keep Henley on their toes throughout the game but Kat Green and Rachel Herbert’s tackling kept their attacks at bay.

HENLEY Ladies 3rds eased to a comfortable win against Banbury 4ths at Jubilee Park.

The hosts got off to a good start with aggressive, attacking play which resulted in Rosie Wilkinson opening the scoring after just five minutes.

Henley’s defence of Tia Wilson and Meg Hearn played well while Charlotte Irving, Annie Williams and Rhea Sinister all put in good tackles.

A good move from Jess Stevens set up Alison Jean-Jean who doubled the hosts’ lead. Soon after a short corner from Wilkinson led to Megan Parker shooting but her effort was kept out.

A good pass from Meg Hearn into the D led to Wilkinson tapping the ball wide of the Banbury keeper to make it 3-0.

Holly Verran, Jess Stevens and Annie Williams continued to attack for Henley and just before-half-time Parker made it 4-0.

The trend of the first half continued into the second half with Henley holding the majority of the possession. Wilkinson completed her hat-trick to make it 5-0 before Williams netted a quick double to put the hosts 7-0 up.

Viv Whiteaker made it 8-0 before Jean-Jean completed the scoring with her second of the game.