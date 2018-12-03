Winning run comes to halt at Milton Keynes

A GOOD run of results for Henley Ladies 1sts finally came to an end as they slipped to a narrow defeat at Milton Keynes last Saturday.

This was the amber and blues first defeat in seven games and just their second of the season.

Missing a goalkeeper, Henley took the decision to play an attacking formation with 11 on-field players. From the start, Milton Keynes managing to take advantage of this, leaving a forward high and looking for the channels through.

The tactic paid off for Milton Keynes and it became a race with Henley’s last defender and the Milton Keynes forward just managed to push the ball into the net to make the score 1-0.

After this, Henley settled into their new formation, playing with more confidence. Henley’s right back Sophie Hoskins continually found the channels down the line to the visitors’ forwards. One of these was picked up by Lettie Cary, who skilfully dribbled past several Milton Keynes players into the D, before hitting the ball on her reverse stick to level the score at half time.

In the second half, Henley were looking strong with most of possession being in the Milton Keynes defensive quarter. Play was building up from Henley’s back line, moving forward through set plays, giving Milton Keynes little time on the ball.

Henley won several short corner opportunities but could not find the net. With around 10 minutes to go, Milton Keynes found a through ball to their high forward who managed to take advantage of Henley’s lack of keeper to make it 2-1. Despite the defeat, Henley remain in second place in the Division 3A table.

HENLEY Ladies 2nds came from behind to secure a point in their home clash with Milton Keynes 2nds, a result that saw them move up to second place in the Premier Division 2 table.

The hosts dominated the first 10 minutes of the game, playing the ball around with ease with Alex Lane, playing her third game for the club, putting in a good performance.

Henley utilised the space and made several opportunities early on but failed to capitalise. There was good linking play between the midfield and forwards allowing Henley to open up the Milton Keynes defence.

After 20 minutes, Henley managed to break past the goalkeeper’s pads, with a well-worked attacking routine ending with the skipper Emma Buckham-Hedges calmly slotting the ball home on her reverse stick.

Henley got off to a strong start to the second half with good performances from the midfield of Pippi Heath, Beccy Barry, Ruth Nutt and Sophy Rogers, all working tirelessly to build the play and link with the forwards.

The hosts dominated the majority of the half, allowing Milton Keynes to break a couple of times but Karen Walker and the defensive line managed to block any threat.

Henley then scored their second goal again with Buckham-Hedges slotting home on the reverse stick.

With five minutes to go, Henley sealed the game with a flurry of attacking plays and short corners. The ball finally fell to Lane who fired home.