Henley 5th victorious

HENLEY 5ths were awarded a 5-0 win last Saturday after their opponents Milton Keynes 6ths were unable to fulfil the league fixture.

Despite having no fixture the squad, which had been boosted to 22 players, competed in a a friendly match comprised of two full teams. What was significant about the match was that there were nine sets of fathers playing with their sons/daughter and one set spanning three generations.

To help maintain family concord, family members played on the same sides and a hard-fought match culminated in a close 5-4 result.

The players competing in the fixture were Olly Bonser, Will Bonser, Jeremy Clark, David Clark, Jon Edgell, Piers Edgell, James Edgell, Charlie Edgell, Andy Farrow, Jon Grocock, Tom Grocock, Ed Hems, Max Hems, Mike McAllister, Danny McAllister, Alan Mortimer, Ed Newbold, Ernest Newbold, Grace Newbold, Ian Rechner, Adam Warner, Martyn Watkins, Ewan Watkins, Ben Williams and Eddie Williams.