Henley hit top spot on travels

HENLEY Ladies 2nds ran out winners at Witney last Saturday in a match that saw the amber and blues leapfrog their opponents at the top of the table.

The visitors took the game to their county rivals in the first 10 minutes and took the lead when skipper Emma Buckham-Hedges scored a well-worked goal.

Witney hit back and piled on the pressure which eventually resulted in them winning a penalty corner which they converted to level the scores.

Just before half-time the home side, who continued to attack the Henley goal, netted again to take the lead.

Despite being a player down due to a first half injury, Henley came out fighting but were soon dealt another blow as Billie Moore picked up an injury after taking a blow from the ball hitting her head.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Henley put pressure on Witney with mulitple short corners in succession. Buckham-Hedges then connected with a strike from Ali Jean Jean which sent the ball rocketing past the keeper and into the net for the equalising goal.

With Witney now floundering Pippi Heath found herself in front of goal after a well worked short corner and fired home to secure the points for the visitors and put Henley top of the table.

• HENLEY Ladies 1sts got back to winning ways last Saturday as they thrashed Amersham and Chalfont 5-0 at Jubilee Park.