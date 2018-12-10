Bears unbeaten as amber and blues sides impress at Thames Valley tournaments

LAST Sunday saw Henley 8s compete in the latest round of Thames Valley tournaments with 15 Year 3 teams — the Antelopes, Bears and Cheetahs — competing at Maidenhead and eight Year 2 sides — the Eagles and Dolphins — traveling to Slough.

The Eagles won four and drew just one of their matches. Edward Cary was a goal-scoring machine while Albie Tomlinson also got on the team sheet in a player-of-the-tournament display. Emily Bryan illustrated strength and was fearless in her tackling while Maddie Chandrapal was instrumental in creating break-away runs.

The Dolphins started their tournament with two 2-0 wins, with player-of-the-tournament Seren Quinn getting all four goals.

The Henley team lost the third game 4-3, then drew 3-3, before finishing the morning with a 4-1 win. Piper Rey gave 100 per cent and netted a number of goals while Summer Sharkey showed strength in marking, tackling and passing.

At the Year 3 tournament in Maidenhead, the Antelopes won their first three games, then lost a fourth game against Reading before facing the Henley Bears. It was a tight, hard-fought game, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Player-of-the tournament for the Antelopes was Emma Jean-Jean, who ran strongly and scored several goals. Hugh Jenkins, playing his first tournament, was also impressive while Noah Cottam, Sophia Cunliffe and Georgie Grocock all put in good performances.

The Bears won three and drew two of their games. Sophie Broom’s tackling and dribbling was good while Toby Lane worked hard in defence and attack. Avila Cooper showed good vision and was strong on passing all around her while Lottie Cotton was solid in defence, making some crucial tackles.

Despite some impressive performances from the Henley Cheetahs, they were unable to secure a win in any of their five matches.

Player-of-the-tournament was Annabel Spriggs who pulled off several good tackles in defence while Bridget Ashby, Frances Sadler, Freya Hillman and Isla Walsh Smith also demonstrated good stick skills.