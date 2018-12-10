Henley have no answer in cup defeat

HENLEY 1sts began their double game weekend away at third placed Bromley and Beckenham where they suffered a heavy 7-0 defeat.

The game didn’t start well for Henley as three short corners for Bromley were all converted.

Henley defended well for the rest of the half but struggled to keep possession further up the pitch. Kyle Soulsby received his first yellow card of the season before the hosts rattled in another two goals to lead 5-0 at half-time.

The visitors were stronger in the second half and Foster lobbed the Bromley keeper but the ball just went past the post.

Two more goals for Bromley and the game petered out with a comfortable win for the home side.

ON Sunday Henley 1sts crashed out of the National Cup when they went down 12-0 away to local rivals Reading.

With Reading having had no game the previous day , Henley knew they would be facing a tough day against a Premier Division side with multiple internationals on the short trip to Sonning. Skipper Jonny Taylor won the toss and allowed Henley to have possession from the centre circle, something that was to be repeated much of the afternoon.

The first 15 minutes was competitive with Henley keeping Reading frustrated with a number of fine saves from keeper Rob Green and Rhys Joyce picking one on the line from a penalty corner.

However, that was the end of Joyce’s return to his old club as a calf injury kept him out of the rest of the game.

Reading broke the deadlock mid-way through the half and banged in several goals in quick succession. Benji Hetherington was yellow carded for a forceful push on a Reading forward and a further few short corners later saw Henley trail 5-0 at the interval.

The second half started much how the first ended, with Reading upping the pace of the game and Henley struggling to keep their heavy legs due to the game the previous day moving at the intensity Reading were setting.

After a spell with 10 men, Henley were encouraged by the return of Hetherington but the midfielder went straight into an interception with the wrong side of his stick and took another spell on the sidelines courtesy of a green card. The Henley defence dealt with many waves of attack and some resolute defending from Robbie Mortimer and Matt Riches kept the scoreline lower than it could have been as the match ended 12-0 to Reading.

Henley had a couple of good opportunities and were disappointed not to get a goal but it was recognised that Reading — one of the top teams in the country — were phenomenal on the day.

HENLEY 4ths continued their dominant run, making it 18 goals in three games with an 8-1 humbling of Oxford 8ths.

Henley started with a sustained period of attacks resulting in an early lead as Andy Farrow nipped in front of the goalkeeper. Ed Newbold followed this up with a neat finish from a short corner before Ewan Watkins capitalised on a mistake by the goalkeeper to give the amber and blues a dominant 3-0 lead going into half time.

In the second half Henley continued to pile on pressure as Ed Newbold got his second of the game with a shot which nestled into the top right hand corner.

A neat interchange down the left hand side between Max Hems and Elliot Fielder set in the latter who finished calmly for Henley’s fifth goal of the game.

Watkins added a sixth, converting at the back post, before Andy Farrow got the sevent, with a sliding finish after a good ball from Emmett.

A breakaway move gave Oxford a consolation goal before Simon Ward put the icing on the cake with an exquisite lobbed shot from the top of the D.