Metcalfe and Cockerton on target as Henley progress

HENLEY Ladies 1sts progressed to the third round of this season’s England Hockey Tier 2 Knockout Cup after knocking out last year’s winners Oxford on Sunday.

Underdogs Henley, who play in a division below Oxford, got the match off to a good start as quick-paced passing surprised the hosts.

Dominating the play and stopping any Oxford attacking moments, the Henley side worked hard for each other and soon they were rewarded with a goal, created by a skilled run by Pippi Heath passing to captain Georgie Metcalfe who fired home past the Oxford keeper.

Soon after Taminah Brown carried the ball down the base line passing to Charlotte Cockerton who was lurking at the back post and smashed the ball into the net to give Henley a two goal lead.

The second half saw Henley repeatedly blocking Oxford’s attacking waves, responding by attacking runs from all players across the pitch, creating some near chances.

Oxford won several short corners and managed to find the back of the goal in a cleverly worked routine to reduce the arrears.

Henley dug deep and saw out the remainder of the match to secure their place in the third round which will be played in February next year.

HENLEY Ladies 2nds ran out winners in their final match of the year against Reading Rockets at Jubilee Park. Throughout the match Henley’s Anna Wray was a force to be reckoned with, breaking down the opposition’s attack with her strong tackles. Reading were awarded some short corners but were unable to capitalise.

The opening goal came after a diving save by Reading’s goalkeeper saw her knock the ball out to where Taminah Brown was ready and waiting to fire it into the back of the net.

In the second half a short corner was awarded to Henley and the shot was initially saved, but Beccy Barry was not going to let the ball go, passing it to Brown on the right post who knocked it in to make it 2-0. Reading had a number of counter attacks but no reward was to come.

Henley scored their third goal after a short corner was converted by Ali Jean-Jean.

The win sees Henley end the year at the halfway point in the season top of the table.