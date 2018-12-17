Goalscorer Biggs impresses as amber and blues triumph

HENLEY 1sts disappointing run of results continued last Saturday as they crashed to a 9-0 home defeat against Tunbridge Wells in their last South League Premier Division 1 fixture of the year.

The result was the amber and blues’ third consecutive defeat in a run of results that has seen them concede 28 goals without scoring.

At the halfway stage of the season Henley are languishing in last place in the table with just two wins from 11 matches. Henley return to league action on January 12 when they travel to seventh placed Oxford University.

PHIL Biggs put in a man-of-the-match performance as Henley 5ths ran out winners at Headington School against Oxford 9ths to move up to third place in the table.

The Henley colts confidence has increased immeasurably during the first half of the season and their composure on the ball meant they worked effortlessly through the midfield and up to the forward line. The defence made some good switches across the back to help create opportunities for goals. Early in the first half midfielder Fergus Heggie made good ground through Oxford’s midfield, passing the ball on to centre-forward Elliot Fielder. Fielder made a pass down the left flank towards winger Eddie Williams, who then slotted the ball on neatly to incoming midfielder Henry Davis who took it around the remaining defenders and keeper to the base line, where he finished with an acutely angled and accurate shot.

This first goal was swiftly followed by a second as a good pass across the face of Oxford’s goal presented forward Jamie Furness with a short-range ball to slot home to put Henley 2-0 up.

Oxford managed to make advances into Henley’s half but these were intercepted by midfielder Enzo Cheesman who read the game well and snuffed out numerous Oxford attacks.

Keeping up the pressure on Oxford in the second half, Henley’s third goal came from a short corner. Jon Grocock made a swift push out to Ian Heggie who slipped the ball right on to Furness who neatly passed the ball back to the centre where midfielder Biggs made a highly effective flick past the goalkeeper and in to the goal.

Henley continued to command the majority of the game throughout the second half but a late break from Oxford resulted in them being awarded a short corner. Henley successfully defended the corner and cleared the ball to the top of the D where it appeared to be blocked by the body of an Oxford player who had slipped and was laid on the pitch. However, the umpire didn’t see the infringement and the Henley defence made the error of pausing, expecting the whistle to be blown, whilst an Oxford forward played the ball into the unguarded goal to make it 3-1.

Spurred on by their goal, Oxford pushed forward in the closing moments of the second half but a combination of good cover defence and calm goalkeeping by Tom Grocock kept them at bay.