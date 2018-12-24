Wanderers leave it late to seal victory

HENLEY 5ths went down to a narrow defeat at home to league leaders Wootton Wanderers on Saturday.

The London-based team took the lead early on following a break down the centre of the pitch. Wootton doubled their lead soon after from a short corner.

As the weather conditions worsened and the rain intensified, Henley found their game and some good positional play and accurate passes culminated in Henry Davis and David Corke scoring to make it 2-2 at half-time.

The tempo of the game increased in the second half as both teams fought to secure victory with both teams looking equally matched.

Wootton edged ahead scoring a third goal and dampening Henley’s hopes of victory. Despite this setback, Henley battled on and levelled again through Corke in the closing quarter of the game.

Both teams slogged it out in the final minutes of the match and a draw looked like an inevitable outcome, when Henley’s hopes were dashed when a lone Wootton player made a charge, hotly pursued but two Henley defenders, in to the 25 yard area and in to the D. Slipping over on the sodden astro, the Wootton player fell to the ground and picking himself up, managed a reverse stick chop sending the ball just inside the left post, on to the Henley goal backboard.

Henley 5ths: Tom Grocock, Simon Ward, Piers Edgell, James Lane, Enzo Cheesman, Fergus Heggie, Ben Williams, Henry Davis, Phil Biggs, Eddie Williams, Matt Carter, Toby Phillips, Mike McAllister, Danny McAllister