Watkins in fine form

HENLEY 5ths got the new year off to a winning start against Banbury 5ths at Jubilee Park last Saturday.

Pushing up into Banbury’s D, the home team won an early short corner. A long pass was made to Henry Davis, who dropped back then dodged several tackles to side pass the ball to David Corke who tapped it in to score Henley’s first goal.

Henley followed up shortly afterwards with a second goal, Ewan Watkins picking up a deflected shot and making a first time reverse shot into bottom corner of the goal. The hosts went 3-0 up in the second half when Phil Biggs made a run down the right wing and crossed in to the D where centre-forward Jamie Furness tucked the ball inside the back post.

Banbury pulled a goal back before Henley sealed their victory scoring a fourth goal from a short corner. Henry Davis stopped the ball and slipped it to Ewan Watkins who slapped the ball underneath the keeper.