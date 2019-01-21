Hughes-Burne nets hat-trick as amber and blues hit back

HENLEY 1sts, who had suffered several heavy defeats at the end of last year, went down to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Oxford University 1sts last Saturday.

The game was tight in the first half with Henley defending solidly and catching Oxford on the break. Some good linking in the midfield from man-of-the-match Ed Foster created chances for the front line but a lack of sharpness in front of goal left the score 0-0 at half time.

Defender Sam Heaver had to leave the pitch with an injured finger to be replaced by Matt Riches.

The game was getting stretched in the second half and some fine defending from Foulds and Soulsby along with sharp saves from goalkeeper Green kept Oxford University out. However, 15 minutes from time the home side netted the only goal of the game from a short corner.

Henley pressed on up the pitch and Harding almost found the net before he was bundled over and a couple of short corners produced some good saves from the University keeper.

HENLEY 2nds got their second half of the season off to a solid start as they thrashed visitors Maidenhead 2nds at Jubilee Park.

Henley got caught off guard by a strong Maidenhead start which saw the visitors go 1-0 up in the first 10 minutes.

An adjustment in the Henley formation saw them shut down the Maidenhead attack and allowed the home strikers to get to work. Through ball retention and some fine team play, Henley saw finishes from Hughes-Burne, Herbert and Woolfrey to start half time 3-1 up.

In the second half controlled passing out of the Henley 23 and quick play through the midfield and impressive individual skill up front left the Maidenhead defence out played and coming apart with six unanswered goals. Measures got his name on the score sheet while Hughes-Burne completed his hat-trick, Woolfrey and Dan Herbert both netting their second of the match and Tim Herbert also finding the back of the net.

HENLEY 5ths went down to a 5-0 defeat at Marlow 6ths.

The visitors got off to a good start and controlled play in an even opening 15 minutes. Marlow took the lead when a quick free hit was played around the edge of the Henley D, the ball was pulled back for the home forward to score in the far corner of the goal. Marlow maintained the pressure on Henley resulting in a short corner which was worked across the D, with the resultant hit beating the Henley defence and goalkeeper. Marlow had a couple of other chances on goal but some good goalkeeping by Henley kept the score to 2-0 at half time.

Henley stepped up the pressure on Marlow in the second half creating a number of chances. Henley then failed to find a route out from a 16 yard hit, with the Marlow forwards breaking back and playing the ball around the stranded Henley goalkeeper to make it 3-0. The visitors then went even more on the offensive with a series of short corners being awarded, but once again, the final touch eluded the Henley forwards.

The Marlow forward line then made a couple of chance breaks towards the Henley goal, two of which were thwarted when keeper Tom Grocock came out to the edge of his D, making good saves after pressuring the opposition into mistakes.

Marlow’s pressure eventually told with two further goals being scored on the break to complete the scoreline.