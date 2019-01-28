Hughes-Burne wraps up scoring as visitors topple league leaders

HENLEY 1sts slipped to a 5-0 defeat at Jubilee Park against London Wayfarers last Saturday with all the visitors goals coming in the second half.

The hosts took the game to Wayfarers early in the match and competed well in the first half in what was a high standard game with few clear cut opportunities.

Harding and Foster linked up well but couldn’t find the finish while Walter had a drag flick saved by the visiting keeper. Newcombe picked up a card for the hosts while Wayfarer’s short corners were being bravely run down by Soulsby and Taylor as half-time arrived with the score goalless.

The second half started in the same fashion but after 50 minutes Wayfarers took the lead with a well dispatched penalty corner.

Henley looked dangerous on the attack as Taylor had a shot finely saved by the keeper and Joseph hit the post. A deflection saw the ball fall directly in the path of a Wayfarer’s forward in the D and he smashed it into the corner on the reverse stick to make it 2-0.

The last part of the game saw Henley tire after carrying multiple injuries throughout. They pushed on to try and press Wayfarers but were caught on the break as they conceded three further goals.

HENLEY 2nds maintained their winning run against the previously unbeaten league leaders Harrow as they came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 away from home to secure another three points in their search for promotion.

Henley didn’t start well as they were struggling to string passes together and maintain possession as Harrow threatened the visitors’ goal from the outset.

Despite successive heroics from Henley goalkeeper Dave Bowyer, Harrow took the lead via a powerful shot into the corner of the Henley goal. The hosts maintained their control, and after a penetrating aerial move into the Henley 25, scored another goal to make it 2-0.

In the second half Henley began to dominate possession and threaten the Harrow goal. This dominance soon paid dividends, with a deflected shot from a short corner by Kevin Jones to reduce the deficit.

Henley kept charging forward and equalised with another successful short corner, this time scored by a powerful shot from Nicolas Jean-Jean into the corner of the goal.

With the score at 2-2 Harrow managed to regain their composure and began to threaten the Henley goal once again. This resulted in a claim to have scored a third goal to retake the lead but after some deliberation between the two umpires the score was disallowed as the ball hit a Harrow foot on its way to goal.

The amber and blues managed to push back against a revitalised Harrow side and took the lead with another powerful shot from a short corner from Jean-Jean for his second of the game. With Harrow tiring, mistakes seeped into the home side’s game and Henley extended their lead to 4-2.

After an interception by Jody Measures the ball was slid into forward Jeremy Hughes-Burne who calmly slid it past the keeper.

With the lead now comfortable Henley managed to keep control for the remainder of the game to close out the win and keep the pressure up on the top two sides in the league.

HENLEY 4ths scored eight goals past Witney 3rds in an 11-goal thriller to leapfrog the home side in the table. The sharp movement of the Henley front three gave the visitors an early lead, with Ewan Watkins calmly converting a fine long ball from Ed Newbold. Moments later some more good work from Watkins saw the ball being cut back to Ian Rechner who dispatched a first time shot into the top corner.

Henley continued their relentless attack and took a deserved 3-0 lead into half time with Tim Cima getting on the score sheet after some skilful work from Neil Emmett down the left hand side.

Early in the second half a penalty flick gave Witney a lifeline into the game as they pulled a goal back. However, Tim Cima’s second, a calm finish into the bottom corner, restored the three goal lead, at which point the floodgates opened as Newbold converted a penalty corner before Watkins got his second with a volleyed strike after a looping pass from Cima.

Witney pegged it back to 6-2 before Rechner got his second and Cima completed his hat-trick. Despite another late consolation for the hosts it was a dominant Henley performance that saw them move up to fifth place in the table.

Henley 4ths: David Rechner, Jon Williams, Adam Warner, Ed Newbold, Enzo Cheesman, Simon Ward, Simon Taylor, Ian Rechner, Neil Emmett, Ewan Watkins, Tim Cima.

HENLEY 3rds ran out 3-2 winners in their derby clash at Sonning 6ths. Henley started strongly, creating numerous chances in the first few minutes, including both Mike McAllister and Jon Grocock hitting the Sonning post.

Much as Henley put Sonning under pressure, they were still susceptible on the break, but a combination of scrambling defence and good goalkeeping kept the home team out.

The first goal came just before half time, a rebound from a short corner pushed in to the far corner of the goal by Matt Carter.

The start of the second half saw Henley step up a gear with Philip Biggs scoring two goals in quick succession.

Pressure continued with Josh Batty playing good hockey in midfield and a blossoming partnership between Fergus Heggie and Matt Carter being effective down the right.

The opportunities kept coming with numerous crosses passing in front of the Sonning goal, but on each occasion, a Henley stick just inches too far away to score.

As the match wore on and having made some positional changes, Henley took their foot off the peddle, allowing Sonning to score two goals on the break. Henley stepped up their game in the final 10 minutes and dug in to secure the win.

Henley 5ths: Tom Grocock, Jon Grocock, Piers Edgell, Nick Shuttleworth, Ben Williams, Josh Batty, Fergus Heggie, Henry Davis, David Corke, Toby Phillips, Phil Biggs, Mike McAllister, Danny McAllister, Matt Carter.