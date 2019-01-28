Cary shows GB Olympian how it’s done at Jubilee Park

YOUNGSTERS from Henley U8s braved the cold last Sunday at Jubilee Park as they took part in a training session with GB Olympic player Adam Dixon.

Dixon, who plays for Beeston Hockey Club, has more than 220 caps for England and GB and was a European gold medallist in 2009 before making his Olympic debut in Rio in 2016.

Following an introduction to the group, Dixon helped the youngsters refine their stick skills in a number of drills before participating in one of the small-sided games. The Olympian also helped present the player of the week bands to Georgie Grocock and Hugh Jenkins before signing several sticks and stick-bags.

Speaking after the successful morning, Henley U8 coach Kat Green said: “It was an honour to welcome Adam to Henley hockey club. The girls and boys enjoyed meeting him and responded well to the drills he led and development points he made.

“The highlight of the morning, however, was watching Edward Cary out-skill Adam in a match, deftly manoeuvring around him to finish neatly with a goal.”