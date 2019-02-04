Hughes-Burne nets brace as side make it four wins on spin

HENLEY 1sts slipped to their third successive defeat as they went down 7-0 at promotion chasing London Edwardians last Saturday.

The visitors started well and created several good chances courtesy of some tidy passing from forward Ed Foster. Henley defender Danny Newcombe took a 10 minute sin bin for a sliding tackle on the edge of the D but Henley held out over this period. London Edwardians converted a short corner to go in at half-time 1-0 up.

Henley’s second half performance wasn’t as strong as the first as the visitors struggled to keep possession and several swift goals from London Edwardians put the game out of sight.

Some good attacking play caused the home team problems but Henley couldn’t find the back of the net and got caught on the break.

HENLEY 2nds made it four wins on the spin as they beat Staines 2nds 5-2 at Jubilee Park.

Despite fielding one of their strongest sides, the game didn’t start well for the hosts as James Baker, recently back in the team after a broken arm, diverted a weak cross through Dave Bowyers’ legs in goal, leaving a simple tap in for Staines to go 1-0 up.

Henley regrouped and Nico Jean-Jean had a strike disallowed from a penalty corner. The home side levelled soon after through a flick from David Ralph from another penalty corner.

The hosts went 2-1 up with a well-taken goal by Kevin Jones. Henley were dominating possession and starting to play some good hockey but another lapse in concentration allowed Staines to drill a powerful pass into the D which was cleverly deflected into the goal to make it 2-2 at half time.

Henley started strongly in the second half but it was Staines who went closest to taking the lead when a shot was narrowly fired over the bar.

The home side hit back and a clever exchange of passes resulted in Hughes-Burne finishing smartly with his reverse stick.

Debutant Rhys Joyce was starting to impose himself and scored from a penalty corner to put Henley 4-2 up.

Hughes-Burne scored his second and Henley’s fifth before missing spectacularly when his hat-trick beckoned.

Henley 2nds: D Bowyer, J Moore, J Baker, R Joyce, D Ralph, E Hughes-Burne, R Woolfrey, J Hughes-Burne, N Jean-Jean, M Herbert, D Herbert, K Jones, T Herbert.

MIKE McAllister put in a man-of-the-match display to help Henley 5ths run out comfortable winners at Abingdon 3rds.

The visitors opened the scoring when John Grocock breezed past three Abingdon players and drove into the right side of the D. Grocock headed to the by-line and then drew the ball back to Josh Batty, who pushed it the past an outstretched keeper. Henley doubled their lead soon after when a misplaced pass was picked off and the ball made its way to Mike McAllister, who danced through the defence and unleashed a powerful shot across goal. His effort was saved but the ball fell to Louis Poundall who fired home.

Henley’s defence held firm with Nick Shuttleworth, Piers Edgell and Fergus Heggie controlling any loose hits and dealing with some strong penetrating balls from Abingdon.

In the second half Ben Williams dribbled into the area from the left wing, dispatching a pass to McAllister who clinically hit the ball into the bottom corner of the goal for his first of four goals in the half. Soon after McAllister added to his tally when from a free hit Jez Clarke set up Jon Grocock, who released a shot on goal. The effort was deflected and McAllister reacted quickest to slot the ball home.

Despite trailing by four goals Abingdon began to string some good passes together and complete some weaving dribbles. Henley’s defence continued to hold strong while keeper Tom Grocock pulled off some good saves to deny Abingdon.

The home side finally got their break through when they worked a ball through the defence and managed to round Grocock and get a shot off where the ball hit Shuttleworth on the foot. Abingdon scored from the resulting penalty flick. Henley restored their four goal advantage when the ball looped behind a home defender and Batty placed a perfectly weighted ball into the path of McAllister who completed his hat-trick.

The half dozen goals were completed after a run from captain Edgell who, after intercepting a misplaced long ball, drifted through the midfield and defence with a one-handed reverse dribble before setting up McAllister who scored in the bottom left corner.

Henley 5ths: Tom Grocock, Jon Grocock, Nick Shuttleworth, Fergus Heggie, Jeremy Clarke, David Clarke, Ben Williams, Eddie Williams, Louis Poundall, Josh Batty, Mike McAllister, Piers Edgell.