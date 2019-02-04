England wraps up scoring as visitors hit back

HENLEY LADIES 1sts, playing their first match for almost two months, ran out winners at Reading 3rds last Saturday as the second half of the season resumed.

The amber and blues started the match camped predominantly in the Reading half. Good movement by Kiera Halloran and Georgie Metcalfe upfront allowed Charlotte Cockerton on the right wing to find Metcalfe and attack the D at pace. Metcalfe sent a powerful pass to Louisa England who was able to deflect the ball into the back of the goal to put the visitors ahead.

Henley kept their momentum high and after some precise passing between Rachel Herbert, Kat Green and Sophie Hoskins in the defence line they eventually managed to find Emma Walker on the left midfield. A quick pass to Lara Wilkinson upfront allowed her to use her impressive stick skills to beat the blues defence and find Halloran on the penalty spot who slotted home past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Reading then put Henley’s defence under pressure to win a short corner and subsequently score their first goal of the match.

The hosts took advantage of Henley’s knocked confidence and caught them with another fast counter attack. Following some good picks by Green the ball fell to a blues attacker who struck it with pace from the top of the D to equalise.

Minutes later the blues were back in Henley’s defending third. Some solid tackles by Chloe Nelson kept the hosts outside of the D but an unfortunate deflection caused the ball to fall onto a Henley foot to win the home side a short corner on the stroke of half-time. With Reading now overloading the D they managed to bounce the ball from the left and past goalie Hannah Lavish to take a 3-2 lead into the interval.

Early in the second half some skilful play by Jem Barham and Ellie Roseff in the middle enabled the ball to move up the pitch and find Wilkinson who forced the opposition to put in a stick tackle and win Henley a short corner. A precise injection by Cockerton to Green on the left allowed her to use her disguise slap to slip past the goalkeeper and level the scores at 3-3.

Henley kept battling to restore their lead and an impressive interception by Barham in the middle allowed Metcalfe to gain possession and slap a powerful pass to Wilkinson who drove to put the ball in the back of the net to give Henley a 4-3 lead.

Soon after Metcalfe used her skill along the right wing to get around the left defence and along the base line to find England on the penalty spot who did a first-time touch into the net to wrap up the scoring.

HENLEY Ladies 2nds moved up to second in the league thanks to a 5-1 win away at Oxford Hawks.

The hosts took the lead with a goal that rebounded in off the post in the opening minutes of the match.

Henley hit back with two goals from Becky Lalann and one each from Emma Hedges, Taminah Brown and a good strike from Ali Jean Jean into the top right corner. Billie Moore received the player-of-the-match award.