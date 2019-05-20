Academy award winners

HENLEY Hockey Club’s academy section held their final training session of the season last Sunday followed by the end of season awards for the U6 to U12 year groups.

In the U8 section the players of the season went to Toby Lane and Sophie Broom, the most improved players of the season to Hugh Jenkins and Bridget Ashby, team players of the season to Noah Cottam and Avila Cooper and newcomers of the season awards to Albie Tomlinson and Annabel Spriggs.