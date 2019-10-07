Riches shines as Henley get off to winning start

HENLEY 1sts opened their South Premier 2 West campaign with a 3-2 win at Jubilee Park last Saturday against visitors Slough.

The hosts started the match strongly and came close to taking the lead on several occasions from Joseph and Green.

However, it was Slough who opened the scoring against the run of play after Henley gave the ball away in their own half. The equaliser came not long after when a cross from Ed Foster was deflected into the side netting by the club’s all time top goal scorer Chris Green.

In the second half Henley came out stronger and scored twice in quick succession, Joseph getting his goal after being presented with a clear opportunity but scrambling the ball over the line at the third attempt. Foster then finished off a good team move to put the home team 3-1 to the good.

Slough pulled a goal back later with a reverse stick finish but Henley held on to secure the three points in a match that saw Matt Riches named man-of-the-match.