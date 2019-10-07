Hosts’ season up and running following Chambers late strike

HENLEY Ladies 1sts put the disappointment of their opening day South Clubs’ League Division 2 defeat the previous week at Oxford behind them as they recorded their first win of the season at Jubilee Park last Saturday where they defeated PHC Chiswick Ladies 2-1.

From the first whistle Henley applied pressure on the Chiswick defence with sound tackling and good closing down play in the front row supported by Louisa Lynch, Kiera Halloran and Georgie Metcalfe.

Some good saves by the Chiswick keeper kept Henley at bay for much of the first half before the home side finally found the net thanks to some intricate play and pin-point accuracy by Jem Barham-Mackie who put the amber and blues ahead.

Chiswick came out strongly in the second half and started to obtain some possession, something they had struggled with in the first half.

Some timely saves by Hannah Lavis ensured Henley were still in the game and as the match progressed the hosts became frantic with their passing, frequently turning over possession, subsequently resulting in a cheap short corner leading to a Chiswick goal to draw the game level.

Eventually Henley’s defence took control of the game thanks to some calm transfers, good interceptions and accurate through balls to the forward line creating some fine passages of play.

Both Chloe Nelson and Sophie Hoskins took full advantage of the exposed areas across the pitch to find the forwards.

As time lapsed and Henley were still poaching for the second goal to win the game, Lettice Carey managed to win a short corner just as the final whistle went for full time. A well drilled disguise pass by Chloe Nelson to far post was deflected in by the returning Elizabeth Chambers to secure all three points for the home side.