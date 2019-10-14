Visitors late strike denies amber and blues victory

HENLEY Ladies 2nds had to settle with a point from their home Trysports Three Counties League Premier Division 1 match with Newbury and Thatcham last Saturday.

The initial exchanges saw Henley give away possession too frequently. Soon after the home side settled and with Emma Buckham-Hedges and Ali Jean-Jean closing down upfront the pressure began to tell on the visitors.

Throughout the rest of the half Henley created many chances from drives into the D by Beccy Barry and Amy Batten.

Henley almost took the lead when Jean-Jean capitalised on a mistake by the Newbury and Thatcham defence, beat the keeper but Wendy McLoughlin’s shot hit the post and was cleared.

The amber and blues had the majority of the possession being awarded many short corners only to see the shots go wide or hit the post.

Eventually Henley were rewarded for their dominance when, in the last play of the first half, Rachel Herbert’s strike from a short corner made it 1-0.

Newbury had the better of the second half, putting pressure on the Henley defence. Commanded by Nicky Hardy in goal, Henley soaked up the pressure with Jules Cottam and Karen Walker making some crucial interceptions before the pressure finally told and Newbury and Thatcham equalised.

Henley created further chances and put pressure on the visitors in the closing minutes, but couldn’t capitalise as the match ended all square.

Player-of-the-match for Henley was shared between Gracie Newbold and Orla Brown.