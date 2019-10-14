Taylor nets brace as Henley maintain winning start to season

FOLLOWING their opening day home victory against Slough, Henley 1sts travelled to Woking for their second match of the Premier League 2 West season last Saturday.

Straight from the push-back Henley started the match at a furious pace and with just 21 seconds on the clock Luke Gupta found Ed Foster at the top of the Woking D, who unleashed a ferocious reverse stick strike which was deflected into the roof of the net by Henley captain Jonny Taylor.

The away side doubled their lead 10 minutes later after a Henley counter-attack saw Sam Heaver thread a 40-yard pass through to Ed Foster, who then rounded the Woking goalkeeper and fired a reverse stick strike into the net from an acute angle.

Five minutes later Henley scored a third goal from the penalty spot after Chris Green had a powerful strike saved on the line by a Woking defender’s shoulder. Rhys Joyce dispatched the resulting penalty flick into the top corner.

Henley’s first half dominance was then confirmed by a fourth goal just before the break. A one-two involving Joyce and Foster resulted in Joyce crossing the ball to the unmarked Taylor, who slotted home his second of the day from close range.

At 4-0 up Henley were hoping to push on in the second half, but due to some wasteful finishing were unable to increase on their lead. Woking pulled a consolation goal back with 10 minutes to play, following a well-taken first-time finish from Andy Pike.