Henley youngsters excel in their first competitive tournament

HENLEY U8s, made of Year 2 girls and boys, played their first competitive tournament at Marlow where the squad was split into two teams.

The team of Annabelle Cunliffe, Ella Buckham-Hedges, Amber Gilbert, Charlotte Jean-Jean and Polly Spriggs showed good concentration throughout the morning with good running and tackling. The team played five matches in which they lost just once.

The team of Kirsty Broom, Elsie Rancombe, Jemima Cooper, Harper Sharkey and Patrick Knapp also worked hard. Broom scored some good goals while Knapp and Sharkey both pulled off good saves. The team won two, drew two and lost just once and that was to the other Henley side.

The Year 3 side travelled to Wellington College for their tournament. The Antelopes, consisting of Albie Tomlinson, Seb Speirs, Yani Stamoulis and a rotation of Lucy Lamacraft, Daisy Carlsson and Lottie Allen, won three, drew one and lost one. The Bears, consisting of Summer Sharkey, Juliet Tovey-Stewart, Piper Rey, Seren Quinn and Neve van Blerk, won one, drew three and lost one. Quinn scored multiple goals, including six in one game, and was ably supported by Rey up front, with Sharkey, Tovey-Stewart and van Blerk all making some important defensive tackles.

The Cats lost all five of their games but each game saw improvements in the teamwork of the side consisting of Emilia Ziegler, Erin Aiken, Daisy Carlsson, Lottie Allen, Verity and Lucy Lamacraft. Ziegler and Carlsson were the Cats’ scorers.