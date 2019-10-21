Metcalfe wraps up comfortable home win for amber and blues

HENLEY Ladies 1sts ran out comfortable South Club’s League Division 2 winners at home to Bournemouth last Saturday.

From the first whistle Louisa England put the away side on the defence. Some skilful play between England and Jem Mackie down the middle of the pitch enabled the Henley ladies to quickly put Bournemouth’s defence under pressure and set the standard for the rest of the game.

A well structured line up around the visitors’ 16 yard hit out enabled Ellie Roseff to intercept the ball and pass to Emma Joseph on the left wing. A quick pass on to England on the edge of the D enabled her to carry it before making a powerful shot which was deflected by Lettice Cary on the penalty spot to give Henley the lead.

Henley kept their momentum high and after some precise passes between Sophie Hoskins, Chloe Nelson and Mel Joyce in defence they eventually managed to build play to find Charlotte Cockerton on the right wing. Some silky stick skills by Cockerton saw her find Cary who dribbled the ball on to the base line and found Cockerton again who slipped it to Kiera Halloran who was well positioned in front of the goalkeeper to slip it past her stick to put the amber and blues 2-0 up.

Bournemouth played some long balls down the line to put the Henley defence under pressure with their attackers quickly getting into the home side’s D and winning a short corner.

A well-executed defence routine allowed Henley to run out and stop goalkeeper Robyn Horan from facing any shots but a second phase of play put the pressure back on and although some good tackles by Hoskins broke down their play, the away side were able to get back into the Henley D and strike at Horan who pulled off several good saves to keep Henley’s clean sheet.

A tactical clearance by Cockerton enabled Henley to move up field as the ball was played to Mackie’s stick who was able to do some one-two passes with Katie Knight on the wing allowing the home side to end the half in full control of the game.

In the second half England and Georgie Metcalfe on the forward line put the away side under more pressure as during a 16 yard hit out Metcalfe was able to incept across the D. Metcalfe took full advantage of this and in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper she struck the ball at full pace to put Henley 3-0 up.

HENLEY Ladies 2nds had to settle for a point as hosts Aylesbury hit back with a late goal to secure a draw in their Trysports Three Counties Premier Division 1 encounter.

The visitors started brightly with the majority of the possession and created several chances in the hosts’ defensive area.

Henley were full of energy and played well up both the left and right wings with the defence linking up well with the midfield to create plenty of opportunities. After 15 minutes Henley got a break which created a short corner. The shot by Rachel Herbert was saved off the line by an opposition foot which led to a penalty flick which the Aylesbury goalkeeper saved.

Aylesbury then won a short corner but the Henley defensive line managed to keep the hosts at bay as the half ended goalless.

In the second half Henley’s hard work paid off when they were awarded a short corner. A scramble on the goal line after the initial shot rebounded and after initial confusion, another penalty flick was given. This time Herbert fired it straight into the back of the goal to put Henley 1-0 up.

The tempo of the match remained high throughout the second half with several more forays into the attacking area but the visitors remained unable to convert the chances into goals.

Aylesbury had several breaks with the visiting defence able to hold them back. However, six minutes from time the opposition were awarded a short corner and were able to score following a deflection off a Henley stick.