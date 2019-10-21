Deacon overcomes injury to net late equaliser

HENLEY 1sts maintained their unbeaten Premier Division 2 West start to the season after grabbing a point against Maidenhead at Jubilee Park with two goals in the final 10 minutes of the match last Saturday.

The match started at a furious pace with neither side being able to convert early possession into chances.

Ten minutes into the game Henley lost Rob Mortimer to a suspected pulled hamstring and had to use their only available substitute.

Against the run of play Maidenhead broke away to score a scrappy goal at the back post. Moments later Maidenhead doubled their lead, converting a short corner low into the bottom right hand corner.

Being two goals to the good Maidenhead then dropped into a half court press. This enabled Henley to catch their breath, govern the tempo and launch relentless attacks where they won numerous short corners.

One such short corner was well saved by the Maidenhead keeper but fell to Geoff Joseph to take a touch and convert coolly into the bottom right hand corner to reduce the arrears to a single goal.

Only good defending by the Henley back four of Walter, Heaver, Riches and goalkeeper Breamie kept the score line 2-1 at halftime.

Henley started the second half pressing Maidenhead higher up the pitch but they were again unable to finish their chances on the wet pitch.

Maidenhead were feeding on scraps and were finding it hard to penetrate the Henley D.

After winning a foul on the edge of the Henley D, a quick ball found a Maidenhead player with his back to goal who dispatched a reverse stick shot into the bottom right hand corner to put the visitors 3-1 up.

Henley were beginning to get frustrated as Foster and Riches picked up green cards and Green a yellow but good defending kept the visitors at bay.

A good ball into the D by coach Joyce found Gupta at the top of the D who deflected it onto the back post for Green to tap home to put Maidenhead 3-2 up with 10 minutes of play remaining.

Henley were now having all of the ball with Maidenhead pretty much camped in their own D.

With five minutes remaining Henley were down to 10 men as Heaver went off injured and no substitutes available.

With Henley sensing they could still get something from the game, an injured Heaver was sent back on and left up front.

With almost the last play of the game another good ball into the D by Joyce ricocheted off a few sticks and found Heaver at the back post who volleyed the ball into the net at the second time of asking to secure his side a draw.