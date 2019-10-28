Selvester’s crucial saves help side gain narrow win

HENLEY 1sts slipped to an 8-4 Premier Division 2 West defeat at Southgate 2nds last Saturday.

The amber and blues found themselves 2-0 down after just 10 minutes following two deflected goals.

Southgate maintained the pressure and extended their lead to 4-0 with a further two goals in the next five minutes.

Despite the scoreline Henley continued to play to their strengths and some clever passing saw the visitors break into the D for Foster to pull a goal back.

Captain Joyce stepped up to the plate after Joseph won a flick but the ball went narrowly wide. Later in the half Henley secured another penalty flick that Joyce struck home to reduce the arrears to 4-2 at half-time.

Henley conceded another two goals early in the second half before Chris Green took the ball at the top of the D before firing home. Foster added one more for Henley, finishing with a reverse-stick strike from the top of the D to make it 6-4.

However, Southgate hit back and scored two more deflected goals on the back post at mid height to wrap up the scoring.

HENLEY 2nds ran out narrow winners in their MBB&O Division 1 clash with Bicester 1sts at Jubilee Park.

Going into the match both sides had won their first three matches of the season.

The game started edgy with both teams vying for control. Henley looked to explore the space and move the ball through their channels while Bicester spread the ball wide and looked to stretch the Henley side.

Bicester created the first chance of the match when an attack down their right was centred to the awaiting striker who swept the ball goalwards but the ball glanced off the post and out of play.

Henley adjusted defensively after 15 minutes and pushed higher in front of the attackers to stop the long ball down the line. This adjustment allowed them to start to dominate proceedings.

The next 20 minutes Henley created a number of good chances and a combination of narrow misses and good saves from the goalkeeper kept the score at 0-0.

Soon after, the ball was played strongly into the D from Dan Herbert and Tim Herbert was waiting to control the ball and as the keeper dived at his feet he deftly scooped the ball over the keeper high into the net to put the hosts ahead.

The first 15 minutes of the second half saw Henley creating good chances and winning a number of short corners but Bicester rode the storm out and as Henley’s legs started to tire the visitors came back into the game.

Two good saves from goalkeeper Joe Selvester kept Henley’s lead in tact. The last 15 minutes of the match were nervy for Henley but their experience saw them hold on to secure the three points.

HENLEY 4ths continued their 100 per cent start to the season with a home win against Aylesbury and Tring Development.

Having scored 17 times in their first three league matches without conceding a goal, Henley went into the match looking for another strong performance to consolidate their position as MBBO Open League Division 8 West league leaders.

Henley started the match strongly putting the visitors under immediate pressure, a pattern that continued for much of the first half. However, their finishing was slightly off the mark and, when Aylesbury and Tring made one of their few breaks forward after 20 minutes, a foul in the D led to a short corner. The efficient routine resulted in a low shot down to the keeper’s right, with the visitors taking the lead against the run of play.

Going behind galvanised the hosts who started to play more fluid hockey and their patience was rewarded with a short corner of their own, which was dispatched past the keeper for the equaliser and Mike McAllister’s 12th goal of the season.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first and whilst Aylesbury and Tring made some threatening breaks forward, the Henley defence held firm.

Henley continued to put the opposition under pressure and their second goal came 10 minutes from time. Another short corner came from sustained Henley pressure, with John Joe Cottam placing his shot low beyond the keeper.

With four wins from four matches and a goal difference of +18, Henley remain top of the table on goal difference.