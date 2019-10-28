Amersham hit back to sink amber and blues

HENLEY Ladies 1sts lost out at Amersham and Chalfont last Saturday in a clash between the two sides promoted to South League Division 2 last season.

The match started at a quick pace with Henley’s press putting Amersham under pressure and leaving them with few options of getting the ball out of their defence.

Good interceptions of Amersham’s aerial attacks from Henley’s midfield of Ellie Roseff, Jem Barham and Emma Walker led to the visitors having attacking chances early on.

Several quick attacks from Amersham put the amber and blues defence under pressure but a calm Henley defence of Mel Joyce, Kat Green and Katie Knight saw the visitors make several good tackles and play the ball out without giving Amersham scoring opportunities.

Soon after another Amersham quick attack gave them the opportunity to strike but they were thwarted by a good save by Henley keeper Robyn Horan.

Henley, with only one substitute, kept the pressure high and some well timed runs from Charlotte Cockerton, Georgie Metcalfe and Kiera Halloran gave the visitors several attacking opportunities and eventually a penalty corner. The first corner did not convert but the amber and blues pressure meant another was quickly awarded and this time a deflection from Chambers put the visitors ahead.

Amersham won a penalty flick soon after and levelled the scored just before half-time.

In the second half Henley’s Meg Moran made some good leads to get the ball to the visitors’ forwards but they were unable to squeeze another goal.

Amersham were awarded another penalty flick despite some good defending from Ellie Roseff and Mel Joyce. A good effort from Henley keeper Horan saw her get her stick on the ball but the power of the shot was too much as the home side went 2-1 up.

An injury to Henley’s centre back Green left the visitors with no substitutes playing a team with five and eventually Amersham managed to make a final attacking play leading to their final goal of the game.