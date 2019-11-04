Skipper on target as hosts bag home win

HENLEY Ladies 1sts got back to winning ways in the South Clubs Division 2 as they defeated Amersham and Chalfont side Wanderers 3-2 at Jubilee Park last Saturday.

The home side started strongly with Sophie Hoskins showing good composure on the ball at the back as Henley looked to keep possession. Charlotte Cockerton and Emma Joseph worked hard in midfield to ensure Henley dominated the early stages of the game.

The opening goal came against run of play as Wanderers stole possession in midfield and with a quick counter attack finished well. Wanderers then forced Henley into defending multiple attacking plays.

Henley came out more focused in the second half and were rewarded an early short corner. A well executed routine saw Jem Mackie slip the ball past the keeper scoring the equalising goal for the home side.

Louisa England, Kiera Halloran and Wiz Chambers continued to put pressure on the Wanderers defence by dispossessing the defenders.

Henley continued to play positive hockey which was rewarded when captain Georgie Metcalfe scored her side’s second goal with a reverse stick strike.

Shortly after another attack the ball was played into the D to Metcalfe who put it on a plate for England to score and put Henley 3-1 up.

With Henley 3-1 up and looking strong they continued to keep possession creating more opportunities to score but with two minutes remaining Wanderers managed a quick ball forward creating their second goal.