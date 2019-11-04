Foster nets brace to help amber and blues advance

HENLEY 1sts got back to winning ways in Premier Division 2 West last Saturday as they defeated Richmond at Jubilee Park.

The hosts went ahead after 10 minutes when a short corner was saved by the Richmond keeper but Ed Foster got hold of the rebound and flicked the ball into the roof of the net.

Henley doubled their lead soon after when good play between Green and Taylor down the left ended with a scramble in the D with Joseph slotting home from close range.

With half time fast approaching Henley extended their lead further, Joyce with an aerial over the top to Green who crashed the ball to the danger zone where Joseph was running in to deflect high over the keeper’s head.

The second half was tighter as Henley defended heroically at the back with Soulsby, Heaver and Brandon Smith, making his first league appearance for the first team, putting in some brave tackles.

Ryan Foggoa made a fine save on his right post to keep out a Richmond short corner, Foster hit the woodwork after more good work from man of the match Joseph but it was Richmond who struck next, converting a short corner to make it 3-1.

The last few minutes became stretched with Riches receiving a yellow card for not retreating but Henley held on to claim all three points.

THE following day Henley were at home again, this time in the cup against Middlesex side Ashford who play in the league below.

After a poor first half performance the only positive note was Foster slotting home a short corner flick and keeping the score down to 2-1 to Ashford. Young goalkeeper Joe Selvester made some top quality saves to keep Henley in the game.

In the second half Joyce took control of the midfield, finding Green and Foster further up the pitch, one passage of play resulting in Joseph deflecting in from close range to make it 2-2.

Henley took the lead after a short corner from Foster rebounded to Soulsby who followed up well and scored his first goal of the season.

An interception from Soulsby on an Ashford attack allowed him to storm up the pitch and find Foster in the D to score his second of the game.

HENLEY 4tsh maintained their 100 per cent start to the MBBO Open League Division 8 West season with an away win in awful conditions at Bicester 3rds.

The match began in a gale with heavy rain making play challenging. Henley started strongly with Ian Rechner and John Joe Cottam putting the home side under pressure from the off.

Henley opened the scoring 10 minutes into the match when their pressure resulted in a penalty corner which was dispatched low to the keeper’s left by Ed Newbold.

The visitors maintained their pressure and were soon 2-0 up when a shot from Ian Rechner was part stopped by a Bicester defender only for Cottam to follow up and push the ball into the unguarded goal.

Although Bicester then scored a well taken goal from a tight angle, Henley went 3-1 up when Ian Rechner calmly lifted the ball over the advancing keeper on the stroke of half time.

The second half began with the home side trying to put Henley under pressure and an early goal resulted, with a strike from the top of the D making it 3-2. Henley hit back as Rechner scored his second with another shot calmly lifted over the Bicester keeper. Although the home side got it back to 4-3 following some generous defending, Henley had the home team under pressure and made sure of the points from another short corner, with Rechner completing his hat-trick with a reverse stick shot low to the keeper’s right.

A good team performance was orchestrated by man of the match Henry Davis in midfield and with teams around them in the league dropping points, Henley now have a three point lead at the top of the table.