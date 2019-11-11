Promotion chasers prove too strong for visitors

HENLEY Ladies 1sts went down to a heavy 5-0 defeat away at promotion chasing Eastbourne in South Club Division 2 on Saturday in a match that was played out in horrendous weather conditions.

The visitors got off to a shaky start but as the half went on they eventually built up steam and found their rhythm, which saw them penetrate the D and threaten the Eastbourne goal.

Henley were pegged back just before half time when the opposition converted an open goal tap in to change both managers’ half time team talks.

The second half brought about a much better performance from Henley, and they would have been back in the game had it not been for some near misses from several well created opportunities.

For all of Henley’s efforts, Eastbourne kept coming, and extended their lead to put the match beyond reach when they converted a series of well worked short corners and open play chances to lead 5-0.

There may have been more had it not been for some strong tackles from Chloe Nelson and Katie Knight, who were able to dispossess the Eastbourne forwards, and redistribute play to set up Henley attacks.

In the middle, Ellie Roseff and Jem Barham-Mackie held strong, and provided the much-needed link between defence and attack.

The defeat keeps Henley mid-table in the league and tomorrow (Saturday) they make another journey to the south coast, this time to face Brighton.

Last Saturday both Henley Ladies 2nds and Henley Ladies 3rds were without fixtures.

Tomorrow Henley Ladies 2nds entertain

Banbury Ladies 1sts while Henley Ladies 3rds

travel to Aylesbury Ladies 2nds.