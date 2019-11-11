Amber and blues narrowly lose out in nine goal clash

HENLEY 1sts suffered a narrow defeat away at unbeaten Premier Division 2 West league leaders Oxford OBU on Saturday.

With the returning Tom Walter, Luke Gupta and Robbie Mortimer, Henley went into the match confident of claiming a victory on a rain soaked surface.

After a cagey opening few minutes, with good chances created by the visitors, eventually scoring the first to take the lead.

Henley remained very much in the game, breaking down their opponents half court press with regularity and carving out a number of opportunities, but were unfortunate to not get the goal and went in at half time 1-1 level after a goal from Henley midfielder Matt Riches.

The second half began in frantic fashion, with Henley quickly conceding, but almost immediately fighting back, thanks to another deflected effort from Matt Riches.

Some further sustained pressure from Henley brought out a rash challenge from the Oxford goalkeeper, and saw a penalty flick awarded to the visitors. Joyce slotted it into the bottom corner.

More end to end action followed with Oxford breaking quickly against the Henley defence and scoring three goals in quick succession, leaving the visitors with a sizeable task if they were to get anything out of the game.

Henley did not give in and found more joy in the Oxford D, with a far post deflection at full stretch from Frenchman Nico Jean-Jean. A nervy last five minutes saw Henley piling on the pressure but they were unable to find an equaliser.

HENLEY 4ths’ winning start to the season was halted by a strong South Berks side at Jubilee Park. Without a number of regulars, Henley began the game brightly and had the better of the opening exchanges, forcing two short corners in the first 15 minutes but the home side were unable to convert the pressure into goals.

When Henley did get the ball into the back of the net, following neat work by Ian Rechner from their second short corner, the strike was ruled out due to the ball glancing off the boot of striker Ewan Watkins as he got into position to nudge it over the line.

This was the turning point of the game as South Berks began to pressure the hosts, keeping them pinned into their half for long periods but the makeshift defence of Phil Biggs, Matt Carter, Jon Grocock and goalkeeper Ed Hems held out as the half ended goalless.

The second half started as the first had ended, with the disciplined South Berks side putting the amber and blues under consistent pressure.

The visitors’ pressure told when South Berks broke forward with an extra player and took the lead with a well worked goal from open play.

Henley dug in well with the midfield working particularly hard but the home side never quite got a proper foothold in the match. Although their hard work was rewarded with a number of penalty corners, Henley didn’t manage to convert them and, as their confidence rose, South Berks attacked in ever greater numbers, scoring two goals in the final 15 minutes.

Despite suffering their first setback of the season, Henley remain top of the MBBO Open League Division 8 West table having won five of their six matches.