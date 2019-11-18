Williams shines as visitors run riot

HENLEY BOYS U16s ran out comfortable 8-0 winners away at Rickmansworth on Sunday.

After a competitive start, Toby Phillips scored Henley’s first from open play, with further goals coming before half time from Danny McAllister (two), Ollie Paice and Phillips once again.

Whilst the home side showed good individual skill, Henley was the more structured team, showing greater drive and intensity and running good lines off the ball.

In the second half, whilst some players moved into unfamiliar positions, Henley’s structure held, and further goals were scored by Ben Proudfoot and Fergus Heggie, with the standout finish coming from Eddie Williams, whose reverse stick shot came after a sweeping move involving Heggie, McAllister and Alex Bryant.