Monday, 25 November 2019

Forrest’s strike earns draw

HENLEY came away with a creditable draw in their home clash with Harrow last Sunday.

In a competitive match Harrow, who had a number of older and physically stronger players, took the lead part way through the first half with a well taken goal.

In what was a solid team performance, Henley played with good structure and composure and kept a foothold in the game throughout, pulling a goal back through Callum Forrest.

It was Henley’s younger players who at times made the difference with Ernie Newbold and Adam Herbert standing out in midfield with good vision and calmness in one of their first games at this level.

