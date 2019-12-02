Monday, 02 December 2019

Newbold wraps up victory

HENLEY U14s continued their unbeaten start to the season with a spirited and disciplined 4-3 win at Milton Keynes U14s on Sunday.

Whilst the home side started the match brightly and put the Henley goal under pressure at times, a combination of solid defending and good goalkeeping kept the score at 0-0.

As Henley upped the pressure, particularly down the right flank, they created a number of chances and took the lead before half time when a slick short corner move resulted in Adam Herbert’s shot deflected past the home keeper.

In the second half the home side drew level and took a 2-1 lead before Herbert again scored for the amber and blues. As their confidence grew, Henley again took the lead through Ernie Newbold before Milton Keynes pegged the visitors back once more, drawing level at 3-3.

But it was Henley who had the final say, with Ernie Newbold scoring his second, and the visitors’ fourth, to secure victory.

