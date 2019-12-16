Hedges at the double

HENLEY LADIES 2nds ran out winners in their home Trysports Three Counties League Premier Division 1 clash with Maidenhead 2nds.

The home side started brightly as straight from the pushback Ali Jean Jean sent a strong ball back to Pippi Heath in midfield who distributed it wide to set up an attacking move.

Good play up the pitch by Heath, Beccy Barry, Billie Moore and Jean Jean saw them use short quick passes to outskill the Maidenhead midfield players and reach the D where Heath took a shot on goal but it was taken from outside the D.

Towards the end of the second half Maidenhead broke through Henley’s midfield and got the ball into their attacking D where Henley’s defenders Katie Knight and Karen Walker cleared the ball after Nicky Hardy had made a good save.

In the second half a short corner saw Moore injecting, Walker stick stopping and Rachel Herbert striking.

Emma Hedges opened the scoring after a ball was sent to her from Anna Wray at the back. Hedges took the ball past the Maidenhead players and scored from the top of the D.

Later in the game a ball was sent up the line from Herbert to Gracie Newbold and then Orla Brown who passed across the D to Moore who made it 2-0.

With seven minutes of the game remaining Moore won the ball on the left wing and sent it into the D where Hedges scored her second goal goal of the match to wrap up the scoring.